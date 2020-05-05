City of Alameda preps new trailers to house homeless during COVID-19 crisis

Crews put the finishing touches on four new homes, trailers that will soon house eight people otherwise living on the streets of Alameda.
RELATED: Alameda Food Bank sees 10x demand amid COVID-19 crisis
The trailers, delivered from the California Office of Emergency Services, are just one part of Alameda's response to the COVID19 crisis for it's homeless population.
They are not only for the un-housed, but for those asymptomatic for coronavirus.
"We have one couple and a father and son who will be moving in for starters," said Amy Wooldridge with the City of Alameda Department of Human Services. "The goal is to give them a space where they can isolate. They're more vulnerable when they're on the street to getting Covid."
Meantime, across the estuary in Oakland, crews have laid the groundwork for the dozens of trailers that city has received. Now parked near the Oakland Coliseum, they are expected to be ready for residents as early as next week.
RELATED: 2 homeless women took over empty house in SF's Castro neighborhood, say they plan to do it again
Those who work with the Bay Area's homeless population know that for every person who gets a spot in one of these trailers, there are many more still on the streets.
"When they're on the street, they're open to the elements right?" explained Tomika Perkins with Operation Dignity. "The mortality rate for people on the street is already higher than most. Then to compound it with the virus, I don't think that's something as a community that we would want."
Go here for more information on Operation Dignity.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19