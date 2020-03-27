Coronavirus California

COVID-19 testing is important but has 10 to 15% rate of producing false, negative results, pathologist says

By
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) -- The rollout of COVID-19 testing is accelerating as more kits become available. However, a leading pathologist who was director of virology at Stanford, points out that the results are not 100% accurate.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

"It's not that these tests can't detect virus," said Dr. Bruce Patterson. "My concern is that the sampling involved in detecting the virus can lead to clinical false negatives."

Patterson says he expects the rate of false negatives to be 10 to 15% in line with testing for other viruses, including seasonal flu.

"Are they positive when you have the disease or are they positive or negative when you don't have the disease?" Dr. Patterson asked. "Those are the clinical performance metrics that physicians rely on with every test that we do."

RELATED: Hayward tightens screening process again at COVID-19 test site amid high demand

Patterson is the CEO of IncellDx, which is running samples of COVID-19 at the company's San Carlos labs. His research and development are focused on treatments for patients with HIV and cancer who have at risk for the coronavirus.

You've probably heard White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci underscore the need for more testing. Current COVID-19 testing is being done with nasal swabs. However, Dr. Patterson says pathologists learned 17 years ago during the SARS epidemic that throat swabs provided better data.

"We were surprised by the fact oralpharngeal swabs had a higher viral load than the nasopharyngeal swaps which, of course, contributes to sensitivity for detection," he said.

Doing a throat swab is more invasive and more time consuming compared to drive-by testing.

With pressure to get people back to work, Dr. Patterson believes blood tests to detect individuals who have developed antibodies to COVID-19 could be a key step. They would have protection.

RELATED: San Francisco family has unexpected reaction after a long wait for coronavirus test result

In the meantime, IncellDx is expecting results soon from a treatment it has been working on with a partner.

"We're thinking like chess players, four moves ahead... to say, what is the next wave of diagnostics that will be critical in defeating this pandemic," he said.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan carloscoldflucoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus testvirustests
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SF family has unexpected reaction to COVID-19 test result
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
Hayward tightens screening process again at COVID-19 test site
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Neighbors bring flags, flowers to SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News