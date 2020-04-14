Coronavirus: Hayward moves free COVID-19 testing site to Cal State East Bay campus

The testing center will open at the new site in parking lot A on West Loop Road, across from the University Police Department. The new site will allow for more vehicle and foot traffic and make it easier for disabled people to access the testing center.
About 15 mins until the testing center opens up here in Hayward and the line is already forming. I was just told by a spokesman for Hayward Fire that they expect to conduct about 200 tests a day. pic.twitter.com/oaU07T4NMc— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) April 14, 2020
"We are tremendously appreciative of the partnership with Cal State East Bay to provide a new home for this vital service at a critical moment," Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras said. "I also want to express our gratitude to the Tennyson Park neighborhood for welcoming the center when we launched it there three weeks ago at Fire Station No. 7. Their cooperation and support made this possible and is helping to save lives today," Contreras said.
Approximately 200 coronavirus tests will be administered a day with plans to ramp up testing as labs are able to accommodate and analyze more tests.
There's also a great deal of optimism that the testing site at its new location will run smoother than the previous did.
"Hopefully we're not going to get the large lines just the people that qualify for the test" said Captain Don Nichelson, Public Information Officer for Hayward Fire Department. "I think we got the word out well that if you're symptomatic you're probably going to get a test if you meet the criteria."
People with a fever and who show symptoms of coronavirus, such as coughing and shortness of breath, can get tested for free and without a doctor's referral at the Cal State East Bay site, according to the city. Tests are available to patients regardless of place of residence or immigration status.
Health care workers can also call ahead at (510) 583-4949 to schedule testing appointments.
The testing center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until all tests for a given day have been administered.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
