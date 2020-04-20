Coronavirus California

WATCH TOMORROW: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis on ABC7 at 3 p.m.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on many elements of life, including students prepping for college. Join ABC7's Kristen Sze for a conversation with college admissions experts tomorrow.

Check back at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to watch live.

High school students and families are anxious about how college applications will be affected by the COVID-19 crisis. SATs are postponed with the possibility of being offered digitally at home, Spring grades are changed to Pass/Fail and extracurricular activities have been canceled. These added uncertainties aggravate an already stressful application process.

Kristen Sze will interview University of California Director of Undergraduate Admissions Han Mi Yoon-Wu and Western Association of College Admission Counseling President Lauren Cook to get answers about how the UCs will conduct admissions moving forward and what students can do to help their college applications stand out.

Watch "ABC7 Listens: Impact on College Admissions" Tuesday at 3 p.m. on ABC7 News, abc7news.com, the ABC7 News App, Facebook, YouTube or our Smart TV/connected TV apps.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscosan joseoaklandfremontsanta clarasonomahealthcollege studentshigh schoolcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscollegeu.s. & worldcollege studentvirusstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Cybercriminals target Bay Area residents as online shopping surges amid pandemic
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: SF releases map of cases, oil prices plunge below $0
Gov. Newsom teases update on timeline for reopening CA
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
Show More
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing on 4/20
More TOP STORIES News