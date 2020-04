WATCH TOMORROW: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis on ABC7 at 3 p.m.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on many elements of life, including students prepping for college. Join ABC7's Kristen Sze for a conversation with college admissions experts tomorrow.High school students and families are anxious about how college applications will be affected by the COVID-19 crisis. SATs are postponed with the possibility of being offered digitally at home, Spring grades are changed to Pass/Fail and extracurricular activities have been canceled. These added uncertainties aggravate an already stressful application process.Kristen Sze will interview University of California Director of Undergraduate Admissions Han Mi Yoon-Wu and Western Association of College Admission Counseling President Lauren Cook to get answers about how the UCs will conduct admissions moving forward and what students can do to help their college applications stand out.