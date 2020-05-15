Coronavirus

Some companies are hiring private investigators to make sure employees are really working from home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of Americans are working from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, some companies are taking extreme measures to make sure their employees are actually working.

A private investigator in Arizona tells KNXV-TV companies are hiring him to check up on workers who are skipping out on work. "If I get the call, usually they're pretty sure it's happening," said Dorian Bond. "They just need the documentation evidence so, when they decide to go with the termination, they have the proof."

RELATED: Is your company spying on you? Digital surveillance tools track your productivity when working from home

Over the past several weeks, Bond says he's documented employees doing a number of non-work activities including golfing, boating and fishing. Another discovery took him by surprise. "A top executive was having a relationship with a subordinate and they were 'Zooming' from the same house but in different rooms."

Bond said it bothers him to find people taking advantage of their employer, when many people have been laid off due to the pandemic.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonavacationbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicinvestigationcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Coronavirus updates: Stricter parking rules at Lake Merritt, possible lottery for coronavirus drug
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
6.5 magnitude quake in Nevada felt across Bay Area
Coronavirus: Cities across Bay Area push for outdoor dining, post-pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Stricter parking rules at Lake Merritt, possible lottery for coronavirus drug
AccuWeather forecast: Weak atmospheric river this weekend
Show More
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Virtual reality at work? It's closer than you think
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Can sun help protect against COVID-19? Doctor explains
Job training available for post-pandemic careers
More TOP STORIES News