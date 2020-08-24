CZU Lightning Complex Fire: 4 missing, fire grows to 78,000 acres in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6383807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California's oldest state park, housing a forest of ancient redwood trees, was devastated by wildfires that ravaged the Bay Area this week.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people have been reported missing in the wildfire that continues to rage out of control in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.In an update Monday morning, CAL FIRE announced the fire is now 13% contained. Officials credit high humidity that has helped some of the flames burn out on their own.The CZU Lightning Complex fire has charred 78,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It has destroyed 231 structures and is threatening another 24,300.CAL FIRE said crews had to rescue six people who tried to sneak back into a restricted area.On Sunday, CAL FIRE said one person is dead. As of Monday morning, the victim's name has not yet been released.CAL FIRE said the city of Santa Cruz is no longer in immediate danger.