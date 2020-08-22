wildfire

How the LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires started in Santa Cruz, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo counties and beyond

Firefighters make a stand in the backyard of a home in front of the advancing CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rare tropical thunderstorm brought more than rain to the Bay Area. More than 12,000 lightning strikes sparked 560 wildfires in California, burning an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, CAL FIRE officials said.

This includes:

  • LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties

  • CZU Lightning Complex Fire: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

  • SCU Lightning Complex Fire: Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties

Here's how the three major complex fires started:

