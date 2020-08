How the LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires started in Santa Cruz, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo counties and beyond

LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties



CZU Lightning Complex Fire: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties



SCU Lightning Complex Fire: Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rare tropical thunderstorm brought more than rain to the Bay Area. More than 12,000 lightning strikes sparked 560 wildfires in California, burning an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, CAL FIRE officials said.This includes:Here's how the three major complex fires started: