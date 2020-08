CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Photographer captures timelapse video showing early stages of inferno

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- We are getting an incredible new look at the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties.Local photographer Pankaj Bhargava shared timelapse video of the early stages of the inferno.It shows large flames and smoke near Windy Hill Summit in Portola Valley.Bhargava told Storyful he recorded the video near Skyline Blvd on Aug. 17, the day after the incident began.Bhargava wrote about his experience in a Facebook post Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.