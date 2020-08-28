CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Photographer captures timelapse video showing early stages of inferno

Local photographer Pankaj Bhargava shared timelapse video of the early stages of the inferno.
It shows large flames and smoke near Windy Hill Summit in Portola Valley.
Bhargava told Storyful he recorded the video near Skyline Blvd on Aug. 17, the day after the incident began.
Bhargava wrote about his experience in a Facebook post.
"Today another fresh fire started just behind my home .. It bought to me the sight when I was close to the wildfires in the Santa Cruz Hills couple of days back .. Each day I hear some new fire as there are multiple active fires in Santa Cruz, San Jose and San Mateo Counties.. The small clip shows how fast this grows and how angry the Mother Nature is .. With the increase in global temperatures leading to climate change, this triggered more. We got to seriously think about this sooner than later. My heart goes out to all the people who are affected by this. Hope we get some rains which can cool down the surroundings and help our firefighters. Everyone please be safe and take care !!"
LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires
Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.
