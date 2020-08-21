CZU Lightning Complex fires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties force evacuation of 64,000

Firefighters say the marine layer helped overnight, but they expect breezy conditions today that could hamper their efforts. CAL FIRE says the blaze have grown at a rate of 700 to 1,000 acres an hour over the past couple of days.
Firefighters had to rescue three separate parties last night who were trying to protect property in evacuation zone. They are warning others to not to do this because it's a drain on precious resources. Officials said they will patrol neighborhoods after they have been evacuated.
So far, 50 structures have been destroyed, but officials expect that number to rise significantly.
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.
Evacuation orders were expanded last night in Santa Cruz County. Scotts Valley residents and the UC Santa Cruz campus were forced to leave. UCSC warned, "Any person who enters the residential campus, a closed off area or remains in the area after being ordered to evacuate may be found guilty of a criminal offense." An evacuation center at the boardwalk is being made available for displaced staff and students.
However, the need for shelter expands far beyond the college campus. Jason Hoppin with Santa Cruz County said it's putting out requests for donations of water and family-sized tents.
The county is also asking visitors to stay away. Hoppin explained any out-of-towners staying overnight impact available shelter for evacuees.
