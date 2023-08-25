Preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck north of Healdsburg in Sonoma Co., USGS says

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An earthquake with 3.9 magnitude struck north of Healdsburg and Geyserville Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 7:15 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 1.7 miles.

No injuries have been reported.

This is the the same area in the North Bay where a 2.8 earthquake struck before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

