USGS

Preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits near San Ramon, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

Magnitude 3.9 quake hits East Bay, USGS says

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near San Ramon Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened at around 11:43 a.m. northeast of San Ramon, at around 10.9 km in depth. It was reportedly felt across the East Bay and even in San Francisco.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude aftershock rocked the same area at around 11:46 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.0 at 11:58 a.m., according to the USGS.

San Ramon police say at this time there are no reports of damages or injuries.

ABC7 reached out to Oakland International Airport and San Francisco International Airport for any potential damages, and they tell us there are no issues to runways, taxiway, or terminals.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.




Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san ramondanvillebay areausgs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USGS
Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattles North Bay, USGS says
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii
3.5 earthquake hits San Leandro area, 1 day after another quake
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits San Leandro area
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News