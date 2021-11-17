Preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits near San Ramon, USGS says

The quake happened at around 11:43 a.m. northeast of San Ramon, at around 10.9 km in depth. It was reportedly felt across the East Bay and even in San Francisco.
A preliminary 2.6 magnitude aftershock rocked the same area at around 11:46 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.0 at 11:58 a.m., according to the USGS.
San Ramon police say at this time there are no reports of damages or injuries.
ABC7 reached out to Oakland International Airport and San Francisco International Airport for any potential damages, and they tell us there are no issues to runways, taxiway, or terminals.
6 #earthquakes erupting under Danville in the past 40 minutes. Did you feel them? Any damage?#earthquake pic.twitter.com/9Wi3QQLNcn— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 17, 2021
Danville earthquakes under Greenbrook subdivision near Calaveras Fault.#earthquake https://t.co/mOAashtcPA pic.twitter.com/ogpBACN8Sh— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 17, 2021
