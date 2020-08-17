Weather

Is earthquake weather real? Debunking myth that certain weather precedes quakes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've lived in California long enough you've heard someone mention earthquake weather. The theory that certain types of weather precede an earthquake.

Excessively hot and calm winds? Earthquake weather. Warm Santa Ana winds? Earthquake weather. Cloudy skies and a gentle breeze? Earthquake weather. If only it were that easy to predict when the next earthquake will strike.

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as earthquake weather.

According to the USGS, statistically, there is an equal chance of an earthquake occurring in hot weather, cold weather, rainy weather, etc.

Earthquakes can happen at anytime and the best thing we can do is be prepared for the next one.

