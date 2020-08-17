Is earthquake weather real? Debunking myth that certain weather precedes quakes

RELATED: Why was there lightning in the San Francisco Bay Area? Here's what's causing the rare thunderstorms
Excessively hot and calm winds? Earthquake weather. Warm Santa Ana winds? Earthquake weather. Cloudy skies and a gentle breeze? Earthquake weather. If only it were that easy to predict when the next earthquake will strike.
Unfortunately, there is no such thing as earthquake weather.
VIDEO: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
According to the USGS, statistically, there is an equal chance of an earthquake occurring in hot weather, cold weather, rainy weather, etc.
Earthquakes can happen at anytime and the best thing we can do is be prepared for the next one.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
- What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge as Loma Prieta hit
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
- PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta Earthquake
- What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- Pet preparedness: How to keep your furry babies safe during a disaster or emergency
- Most powerful earthquakes in California history above 7.0 magnitude
- Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
- What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake