East Bay families find ways to beat the heat despite 100+ degree temperatures

As temperatures reached triple digits, folks across the East Bay were looking for any way they could to cool off.

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Parts of the East Bay reached triple-digit temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

Luckily, there weren't any widespread power outages reported from these conditions.

From the fountains to the fans and even the ice cream, as temperatures reached triple digits, folks across the East Bay were looking for any way they could to cool off.

"Oh I love it, and I always go with the pineapple because it reminds me of dole whip," said Irtaza Gillani, a Dublin resident.

"I sat here because there's a fan right there and there's a little movement but it's very warm, feels kind of humid," said Katy Escott, a Livermore resident.

Livermore's prized Lizzie Fountains would typically be packed on a day like this.

Instead, it is closed for repairs, with spider webs covering the drinking fountain.

"That's frustrating. I think they're doing some repairs," said Livermore resident Jeff Escott. "I know they've been trying to get it back up and running in good shape again but, right now, it's on and off."

Earlier this week, the city said the fountain's ultraviolet lamp failed, which automatically shut the system down.

The UV lamp is what helps disinfect the water.

"One thing I would say, is everybody stay home," said Livermore resident Larry Surroach. "Stay cool and maybe come out after sunset when it's a little cooler."

But just 15 minutes down the highway, there was some ice-cold relief from Dublin's triple-digit heat.

"This is my first time. I guess we're about to get wet," said Adebayo Fateye, a San Leandro resident.

Fateye drove his family all the way from San Leandro just to visit Emerald Glen Park in Dublin.

But you can tell by his long-sleeves, the heat never bothered him.

"Oh this is nothing right, because I'm from Nigeria, so we go from 90 on a normal day, 90 to like 120 every day," he said.

Over in Pleasanton, some families braved the heat -- all for a cold treat from an East Bay institution: Meadowlark Dairy.

"It's a beautiful day outside. It's extremely hot. We wanted to enjoy some cone, and we came out here to Pleasanton," said Dublin resident Najaf Gillani.

Gillani took the nearest shaded spot for an impromptu picnic with his family and friends.

"We love it," he said. "We moved up here from LA like 15 years ago. We miss this kind of weather. This is beautiful. I like it."

