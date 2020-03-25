Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area public schools extend temporary school closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a broad economic and social impact on the Bay Area just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

On March 25, school districts in six Bay Area counties announced it has extended its temporary school closures.

The San Francisco Unified School District announced it will extend temporary school closures through May 4, 2020.



RELATED: MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

In a press release from the Oakland Unified School District on March 25, Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell announced in collaboration with the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE), the Alameda County Public Health Department and those in five other Bay Area counties, that the decision has been made to extend the closure for an additional month. The new targeted date for reopening all District schools is May 4.



Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Clara County schools have also agreed to extend school closures through May 4.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

