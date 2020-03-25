Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area public schools extend temporary school closures

On March 25, school districts in six Bay Area counties announced it has extended its temporary school closures.
The San Francisco Unified School District announced it will extend temporary school closures through May 4, 2020.
SFUSD is extending temporary school closures through May 1, 2020. Please continue to shelter in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19. For more information, go to https://t.co/kYA90JQXhg— SF public schools (@SFUnified) March 25, 2020
In a press release from the Oakland Unified School District on March 25, Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell announced in collaboration with the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE), the Alameda County Public Health Department and those in five other Bay Area counties, that the decision has been made to extend the closure for an additional month. The new targeted date for reopening all District schools is May 4.
#BREAKING: Schools in 6 Bay Area counties have decided to extend school closures through May 1. They include: Alameda Co., Marin Co., San Mateo Co., Contra Costa Co., San Francisco Unified and Santa Clara Co. (Per a release from Oak Grove School District) https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/sWezM7tTGh— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 25, 2020
Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Clara County schools have also agreed to extend school closures through May 4.
