Fashion Nova CEO buys $141 million mega-mansion in Bel Air

The property known as "The One" had originally listed at $295 million, but recently sold at auction for close to $141 million.
Richard Saghian, owner and chief executive of Fashion Nova, won the bidding war for the 105,000 square-foot home, according to The Los Angeles Times. The actual bid was $126 million but came out to $141 million with auction costs and commissions.
VIDEO: SF home with no bedrooms sells for nearly $2M
It has 21 bedrooms, 42 full bathrooms, a private theater and bowling alley.
Saighian's previous home in Hollywood Hills had been involved in an attempted armed robbery last June. It led to a shootout that killed one suspect and left four others wounded, including Saghian's personal security guard. Saghian was not injured.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Burned down Walnut Creek home hits real estate market for $850K
- 'Flintstone House': Owner gives ABC7 exclusive tour of Hillsborough home off 280
- $1.5 million North Carolina home listing goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater
- San Francisco homeowner offers property for $13 million or Bitcoin
- Black California couple lowballed by $500K in home appraisal, believe race was a factor
- West Oakland family beats low appraisal by $70,000 after help from ABC7 News
- Single father in Oakland fights home appraisal he considered low, new appraisal came in $150K higher
- California Dreaming: Golden State's real estate market among hottest on record
- Black East Oakland homeowner beats system after lowballed $155K in appraisal
- Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987