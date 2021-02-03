Bay Area sisters invent device to ensure masks fit correctly to protect you from COVID-19

Sabrina and Katherine Paseman grew up in the Bay Area. Both are engineers. Sabrina went to Cornell University and most recently worked for Apple. Katherine went to MIT and worked for several Silicon Valley companies.
When COVID-19 hit and revealed a critical shortage in N95 masks for healthcare workers, the Paseman sisters went to work.
RELATED: Miss your friends? Here's what type of socializing is now allowed in the Bay Area
The result is the Essential Mask Brace by Fix the Mask. Fast Company named it one of the 10 most exciting world-changing ideas of 2020.
They say that fit is everything, as most masks do not provide a good seal to the face on the sides. The device also prevents glasses fog.
Fix the Mask CEO Katherine Paseman joined ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze on 'Getting Answers' to share how their rubber brace works. There is even a template on their website if you want to make your own.
RELATED: Should you double-up your masks? One expert says it's not a good idea and explains why
Paseman was joined by University of Maryland School of Public Health Professor, Dr. Don Milton, who also explained why safe masking requires both good filtration and a tight fit, which is missing in many KN95 masks.
He also explained why double-masking can work against the wearer and why cloth is simply not enough protection now with the COVID-19 variants.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic