face mask

Bay Area sisters invent device to ensure masks fit correctly to protect you from COVID-19

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Upon realizing that surgical masks did not provide the tight fit that ensured the wearer could breathe clean filtered air, these sisters devised a simple hack to help give surgical masks the seal that N95 masks provide.

Sabrina and Katherine Paseman grew up in the Bay Area. Both are engineers. Sabrina went to Cornell University and most recently worked for Apple. Katherine went to MIT and worked for several Silicon Valley companies.

When COVID-19 hit and revealed a critical shortage in N95 masks for healthcare workers, the Paseman sisters went to work.

RELATED: Miss your friends? Here's what type of socializing is now allowed in the Bay Area

The result is the Essential Mask Brace by Fix the Mask. Fast Company named it one of the 10 most exciting world-changing ideas of 2020.



They say that fit is everything, as most masks do not provide a good seal to the face on the sides. The device also prevents glasses fog.

Fix the Mask CEO Katherine Paseman joined ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze on 'Getting Answers' to share how their rubber brace works. There is even a template on their website if you want to make your own.

RELATED: Should you double-up your masks? One expert says it's not a good idea and explains why

Paseman was joined by University of Maryland School of Public Health Professor, Dr. Don Milton, who also explained why safe masking requires both good filtration and a tight fit, which is missing in many KN95 masks.

He also explained why double-masking can work against the wearer and why cloth is simply not enough protection now with the COVID-19 variants.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthface maskcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemicinventioncovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Trilogy Wand: 5 beauty functions in 3 easy steps!
Protesters temporarily shut down LA's mass vaccination site
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
CDC does not recommend general public wear N95's, here's why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
SF officials vow to crack down on crime after 2 horrific murders
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
3 critically injured after explosion on SoCal film set
Lowell High could become part of SF's random lottery system
Show More
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Drop-in vaccine clinic brings relief to hard-hit SF community
Miss your friends? Here's what's now allowed in the Bay Area
Data shows every Bay Area county's COVID-19 status
2 CA counties move to less restrictive tiers
More TOP STORIES News