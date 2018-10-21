BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Papa Murphy's Halloween Jack-O-Lantern

Papa Murphy's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza is back for a limited-time.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Papa Murphy's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza is back for a limited-time. In anticipation of a night filled with thrills, chills and trick-or-treating, friends and families are invited to gather around the table and enjoy a delicious meal. Fresh and made-to-order, each Jack-O-Lantern Pizza will be available at participating Papa Murphy's locations from now through October 31.

You can also indulge in Papa Murphy's many other flavorful pizzas! Fresh takes a little more time, but Papa Murphy's doesn't mind. It took them more than 250 recipes to find pizza dough that bakes golden brown in your home oven. Now they mix that recipe in every store, every day. Every store also takes time every day to grate 40-pound blocks of 100% whole-milk mozzarella and hand slice whole, never-frozen veggies. Since their pizzas are made to order, if you want a little more, or a little less, they've got you covered. It's a meal that makes everyone happy, especially you, because it only take 15 minutes at 425 degrees to bake a delicious and affordable pizza in your oven!

Mini Murph Pizza kits are a great way to get kids excited about making their own pizza! They come with dough, sauce, cheese and one topping of choice. You can also find salads and desserts at Papa Murphy's. Even homemade cookie dough you can take and bake at home!

For more information, go here.
