take action

Get help with gambling addiction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you or a loved one are struggling with gambling issues, you are not alone. Find the help you need. When you're ready, supportive communities and local resources are available around the clock and year-round.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.



California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG)
1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)
calpg.org
Text SUPPORT to 53342
A nonprofit organization, founded in 1986, dedicated to assisting problem gamblers and their families by promoting awareness, education, research, prevention and treatment for problem gambling. No-cost, confidential help is available.
www.800gambler.chat

Chinese Community Problem Gambling Project
1-888-968-7888 (English, Cantonese, Mandarin)
For culturally competent, community-based strategies to address problem gambling in the Chinese community. Created by NICOS Chinese Health Coalition and Richmond Area Multi-Services, Inc.
www.nicoschc.org



Gamblers Anonymous, Northern California
1-855-222-5542 (1-855-2-CALL-GA)
A free, twelve-step support group dedicated to helping people with a gambling problem.
www.gamblersanonymous.org/mtgdirCA.html

California Youth Crisis Line
1-800-843-5200
24-hour crisis line for youth (ages 12-24) and families in California. Professionally trained peer and adult ally counselors respond with non-judgmental, non-advice crisis intervention counseling and provide local resource referrals with any struggles including gambling, runaway and homelessness, thoughts of suicide, teen pregnancy or substance abuse. Free. Confidential. 24/7.
calyouth.org/ca-youth-crisis-line

National Gambling Helpline
1-800-522-4700 (Call or Text, Open 24/7)

www.ncpgambling.org
The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem. Help is 100% confidential.
www.ncpgambling.org/chat (Online Chat)

Gam-Anon
A support system for the spouse, family or close friends of those addicted to gambling. It is free assistance.
www.gam-anon.org

California Department of Public Health: Office of Problem Gambling
For Gamblers, Teen Gamblers, and Family Members of Gamblers, take a Self-Assessment to determine if gambling has become a problem for you or someone you love.
www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/opg/Pages/resources-and-tools.aspx

Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscooaklandmarinsan mateosan joseaddictiongamblingu.s. & worldtake actioncommunity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
TAKE ACTION
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Get help with improving our schools
Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
Get help with elder care
TOP STORIES
Controversy at pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic in Berkeley
Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van, NTSB says
Show More
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Search for solutions after bunker with weapons found near SJ school
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,416 acres
More TOP STORIES News