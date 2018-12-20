Get help with gambling addiction

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.
California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG)
1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)
calpg.org
Text SUPPORT to 53342
A nonprofit organization, founded in 1986, dedicated to assisting problem gamblers and their families by promoting awareness, education, research, prevention and treatment for problem gambling. No-cost, confidential help is available.
www.800gambler.chat
Chinese Community Problem Gambling Project
1-888-968-7888 (English, Cantonese, Mandarin)
For culturally competent, community-based strategies to address problem gambling in the Chinese community. Created by NICOS Chinese Health Coalition and Richmond Area Multi-Services, Inc.
www.nicoschc.org
Gamblers Anonymous, Northern California
1-855-222-5542 (1-855-2-CALL-GA)
A free, twelve-step support group dedicated to helping people with a gambling problem.
www.gamblersanonymous.org/mtgdirCA.html
California Youth Crisis Line
1-800-843-5200
24-hour crisis line for youth (ages 12-24) and families in California. Professionally trained peer and adult ally counselors respond with non-judgmental, non-advice crisis intervention counseling and provide local resource referrals with any struggles including gambling, runaway and homelessness, thoughts of suicide, teen pregnancy or substance abuse. Free. Confidential. 24/7.
calyouth.org/ca-youth-crisis-line
National Gambling Helpline
1-800-522-4700 (Call or Text, Open 24/7)
www.ncpgambling.org
The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem. Help is 100% confidential.
www.ncpgambling.org/chat (Online Chat)
Gam-Anon
A support system for the spouse, family or close friends of those addicted to gambling. It is free assistance.
www.gam-anon.org
California Department of Public Health: Office of Problem Gambling
For Gamblers, Teen Gamblers, and Family Members of Gamblers, take a Self-Assessment to determine if gambling has become a problem for you or someone you love.
www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/opg/Pages/resources-and-tools.aspx
Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.