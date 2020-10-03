Glass Fire explodes in northeast Napa Valley as fire burns for 6th day

CAL FIRE did rapid fire water drops from choppers. Ground crews doused the flames with water while others lit backfires, in hope of slowing the fires forward march.
It was a race to feed and water the animals which couldn't be evacuated at Shane Kohler's ranch off Highway 29, a cow and some chickens.
RELATED: Family heartbroken after 91-year-old Calistoga home destroyed in Glass Fire
"The fires worked to our house now, we're concerned, stressful, not a lot of sleep," Kohler said.
Additional homes and structures have been lost in the fast-moving fire.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Mayor Chris Canning was grateful to the firefighters who are protecting his town.
"We're hoping for the best, giving them space so we can have a beautiful city to return to," said Canning.
RELATED: Sonoma County residents hike to learn fate of dream home after Glass Fire evacuations
Hot, dry, red flag conditions are working against firefighters, so is the thick, smoky hazardous air quality. Despite the odds, crews are not backing down.
"When you get a fire this big and this aggressive, it can play with your mental state but hats off to firefighters who are managing to do it everyday," said CAL FIRE Spokesperson Jason Shanley.
VIDEO: Driver captures apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire in Napa Co.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire