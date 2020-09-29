VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay

The Glass Fire, Shady Fire and Boysen Fire, all converged Monday morning and, by the afternoon the fires, exploded in size.
RELATED: Bay Area air quality getting worse -- here's when you might see smoky skies
The thick, hard-to-breath air is seeping into other Bay Area regions.
Watch the video in the player above for a look at the smoke and orange skies from the massive, destructive blaze.
The blaze has burned 42,560 acres as of Tuesday morning and is 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
- Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
- BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
- VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area from wildfire smoke
- Purifiers and filters: Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
- Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history