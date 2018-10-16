NIA WILSON

Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson at BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors have obtained a grand jury indictment against John Lee Cowell for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in July in an effort to expedite the case. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Alameda County prosecutors disclosed today that they've obtained a grand jury indictment against a transient for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in July in an effort to expedite the case.

John Lee Cowell, 28, was charged with murder and attempted murder shortly after the stabbing death of Wilson and the stabbing of Letifah Wilson, her 26-year-old sister, at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22. A month later, prosecutors added a special circumstance allegation that he killed Wilson while lying in wait.

Cowell had been scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 but his hearing was advanced to today, when prosecutors disclosed that the Alameda County Grand Jury indicted him on Oct. 9 on charges identical to those he already faced.

VIDEO: 'He was wiping off his knife' Sister of Nia Wilson recalls horrific attack
EMBED More News Videos

Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News outside a family member's home about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station. Her 18-year-old sister Nia Wilson passed away at the scene.



Assistant District Attorney Butch Ford said after today's short hearing that the decision to seek an indictment for Cowell was "about efficiency for Nia's family," as they has expressed concern that the case could take a long time. Ford estimated that having a grand jury indictment will expedite the case by 18 to 24 months because Cowell's case will now go directly to trial instead of going through a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have decided if the prosecution produced enough evidence to have Cowell stand trial.

The district attorney's case normally waits until after a preliminary hearing before deciding whether it will seek the death penalty for a defendant facing special circumstances but Ford said the process of making that decision in Cowell's case will begin now.

Ford sought to have Cowell return to court in four weeks to enter a plea but Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer granted defense lawyer Christina Moore's request to set that hearing in six weeks, on Nov. 27.

Moore said she needs time to prepare a letter that lists mitigating factors that would enable the defense to argue that the death penalty isn't appropriate for Cowell. Moore also asked that the grand jury's indictment be sealed and
Cramer granted that request.

Cowell, who now has a closely shaved haircut and was dressed in a red jail uniform today, has suffered from mental illness most of his life and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, his family said in a statement after he was arrested on July 23.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingcrimeinvestigationpolicebart policeNia Wilsonlegalcourtcourt caseOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
BART approves more fare inspectors at safety meeting
BART official proposes adding civilian safety ambassadors
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Fewer police on BART trains as mandatory overtime ends
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
All North Bay PG&E customers should have power restored today
Funeral to take place for man who died after being tased in Millbrae
Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Missing teen may have been spotted in Miami after parents found dead
Lyft launches new $299 month subscription plan
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead
Suspicious letter sent to Republican Sen. Susan Collins' home
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen leaves Bay Area legacy
More News