Class of 2020

Class of 2020: East Bay high school senior gets celebrity birthday surprise from 'Hamilton' and 'Pixar'

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jesse Wilson is graduating from Antioch High School with a 4.0 GPA. He was ready to start his college life after getting a scholarship to the San Francisco Art Institute and he was excited to see "Hamilton" and meet the stars behind the musical. That all disappeared as the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage.

Jesse is also on the autism spectrum.

His mother saw that ABC7 is spotlighting students who are graduating - since they won't have an official ceremony. So she wrote into ABC7 and Reggie Aqui decided to reach out to some friends to cheer Jesse up.

RELATED: Student Spotlight 2020: Honoring high school, college seniors

Julius Thomas III, who played Hamilton in San Francisco, and Dan Scanlon who directed "Monsters University" and "Onward" for Pixar, taped messages for Jesse who is celebrating his birthday on May 4.

"Jesse feels so uncelebrated at times," Jesse's mom Velma said. "Parents that have autistic children know they are not the social butterfly, they're socially awkward in some regard. But they're very unique and creative people. They learn differently. They love differently. To see that (video) was very, very, very touching."

Here is a full video showcasing the incredible story of Jesse Wilson:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full video of Jesse's surprise including a letter from his mother.



RELATED: Class of 2020: Santa Teresa High School parents create signs to honor senior students

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirusacts of kindnessseniorsclass of 2020teencovid 19 pandemiccelebrityhigh schoolpixarmoviegraduationhamiltonsurprisemusicalgradsstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLASS OF 2020
Santa Teresa High School parents create signs to honor senior students
Our Hall of Fame votes: 57 NFL analysts pick the 2020 class
OL Myles Hinton, No. 8 prospect in class of 2020, commits to Stanford
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mayor Breed says SF working to further reopen businesses 'responsibly'
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
'Murder hornet' lands on the West Coast, potentially threatening Bay Area bees
Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena released on bail from Santa Rita Jail
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Show More
COVID-19 construction lockdown spares Sonoma County
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News