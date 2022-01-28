Nature meets adventure on the Kipu Ranch Adventures tour

KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- The gorgeous island of Kauai is known for its laid-back vibes and abundance of beauty -- but there's more to this island than meets the eye! At Kipu Ranch, nature takes on adventure.
Kipu Ranch expands 3,000 acres and is a certified working cattle ranch, privately owned and operated by the Rice Family for four generations.
Acquired from Hawaiian royalty, the property extends from the Huleia River to the top of Mt. Haupu. And visitors can experience the beauty of the land on an award-winning tour: Kipu Ranch Adventures.
"We're very fortunate that we're allowed to share our culture and our history with everyone," said tour guide Ryan Santos. "The trail systems have been here during the sugarcane era, so everything that you see is kind of what you get. And it's a great thing. It's the raw beauty of it."
It's a truly unique and historical experience for any outdoor enthusiast. Plus, there's an added bonus. Hint: it'll be the ride of a lifetime!
"Expect to get either a little bit muddy or a little bit dirty," explained Santos. "You'll leave with a little bit of Aloha that the guides will share and hopefully they can genuinely share with their friends and their family."
For more information on this unforgettable off-road excursion, visit here.
