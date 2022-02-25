Leilani Farm Sanctuary offers a therapeutic space for animal healing

Leilani Farm Sanctuary is an island paradise that's home to nearly three hundred rescued animals. Located on eight lush acres, this non-profit sanctuary rescues at-risk animals, provides care, and educates the community about humane treatment.
"I was living in California, and when I learned about factory farming, I became really concerned about these animals," explained Leilani Farm Sanctuary founder Lauralee Blanchard.
"And a visit to another farm sanctuary really inspired me, and I made the decision to leave the corporate career behind, find a farm, and dedicate the rest of my life to teaching people about farm animals."
In 1999, Lauralee cashed out her life savings and bought the farmland that would become Leilani Farm Sanctuary. She has devoted her life to animal protection and teaches others through the sanctuary's educational programs and tours.
The Leilani Farm Sanctuary Farm Tour offers a hands-on adventure through the sanctuary where children and adults can interact with the mammals and learn thought-provoking information about animal life.
Visitors will take a personalized guided tour, hear the stories of the animals, feed them, and connect with a wide array of farm rescues. It's a life-changing experience for both the guests and animals alike.
"The animals are all in harmony here, they're at peace because they know they're safe," said Blanchard. "They know they're loved. They don't have any fears or concerns."
