Coronavirus: Are businesses, people following shelter-in-place rules in the Bay Area?

EAST BAY

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We are about one week into the shelter-in-place orders in the Bay Area amid the coronavirus pandemic. You've seen the pictures of emptiness on social media in major cities like San Francisco, but in the South Bay it seems like there is a normal flow of traffic. We took to the streets of South San Jose to see where exactly are all these cars going if only essential travel is recommended at this time.As you drive around and see the bulk of cars, you see them around main essential businesses like grocery stores including Costco on Almaden Expressway.At 12:07 p.m. there was a line wrapped along one side of the building with people waiting to get items from the store.There were some questions of gray area with stores such as AT&T and various liquor stores.In fact, we noticed most phone, internet and TV stores were open.This is essential because it helps maintain a livable situation, but you do still need to be healthy.When you looked into the AT&T store, you noticed what looked like a normal setting with employees helping guests at table tops throughout the store.The issue was there wasn't enough space between the people.Even if the store is essential, a six-foot distance between you and others can help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.Others may ask why liquor stores or big retailers like Total Wine and More are open?According to the explanations of "essential businesses", if they sell any groceries at all, they are under the essential window.One smoke shop in the Almaden Valley remained open because they are also a Metro PCS official retailer.But for the most part when you looked at stores, you found the non-essential stores closed with notes on their front doors letting people know they will return when things clear upCuetopia Billiards Cafe even went to the lengths of boarding up their doors and windows to protect their business while they are closed for the month of March.Some stores are getting creative like craft stores.While Michael's was closed, JoAnn Fabric only allowed customers to walk up to their front doors to pick up online orders only.We did notice more police presence around town.San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia did say enforcement will begin this week for businesses not following the shelter and place rules.It is not clear why the roads look to be as busy as normal at certain times of day, but it is still important to continue to practice healthy habits while out even if you are following the shelter-in-place orders.In parts of the East Bay, it's business as usual as many residents flocked to grocery and hardware stores.In Antioch, the Walmart parking lot was full of cars and customers coming in and out of the store. Over the past week, many public officials have advised the public to keep a safe social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19."I know I am," said Gail Diotte, an Antioch resident. "As far as everyone around me, I don't see a lot of that going on in there (Walmart).In Brentwood, Trader Joe's and WinCo Foods are limiting the number of customers that can be in the store at a time.The amount of traffic and people on the sidewalks between Antioch and Brentwood was significantly low for a Monday afternoon.