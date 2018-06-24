BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Achieve your health goals one step at a time!

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Katy Jercich, the head health coach and holistic nutritionist at Studiomix in San Francisco. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Meet Katy Jercich, the head health coach and holistic nutritionist at Studiomix in San Francisco.

Earning her certificate in holistic nutrition from Bauman College in Berkeley, Katy strives to inspire others to incorporate healthy habits into their daily lives. Empowered by the philosophy that health is a lifestyle and responsibility, Katy promotes fun, uplifting, and invigorating fitness strategies to help her clients reach their goals.

To learn more about Katy and Studiomix visit: http://www.studiomix.com/

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbay area lifefitnessexerciseworkoutnutritionfoodhealth foodCaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
More bay area life
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News