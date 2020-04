Coronavirus: Here's how Bay Area residents are making face masks at home

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of fabric

Allow for breathing without restriction

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area we asked you to show us your face masks with the hashtag #MyMaskABC7 and you delivered.Candida Wohlgemuth made her own mask with a basic sewing kit since she couldn't go to her mom's house for the sewing machine."I can't go visit my mom, because she's thankfully a cancer survivor which also means she's immune-compromised. She gave me a kit a while back and the kit had needles and some thread," said Wohlgemuth.San Francisco residents, Kevin Hazlewood is a fashion designer with lots of fabric and now lots of time in his hands."Make it fun and make it out a fun fabric that you enjoy to wear. I would say if you don't have sewing skills there's a lot of YouTube videos and you can handsaw them," said Hazlewood.15-year-old Aditya Indla had a more techy approach. Indla is using a 3D printer and raising money (GoFundMe) to purchase enough supplies to protect 1,000 health care workers with face shields."I started looking for designs and as a part of that, I came across Maker Nexus . They had a design that had been approved by Valley Medical Health Center and I wanted to start working with them," said Bellarmine College Preparatory Sophomore, Aditya Indla. Brand Marinade owner, Jeremy Castro, pivoted his apparel business from a t-shirt making production to a t-mask production."We have basically repurposed our embroiling machines to be mask-making machines," Castro added, "We're basically getting two masks at the top of the t-shirt and 2-4 masks in the bottom half."Brand Marinade has produced 2,500 in house masks so far and is gearing up towards producing 500 masks a day. Some of the masks can be purchased online and others will be donated for those in need.The CDC has tutorials on how to properly make your own mask.