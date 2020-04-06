Coronavirus: Here's how Bay Area residents are making face masks at home

Candida Wohlgemuth made her own mask with a basic sewing kit since she couldn't go to her mom's house for the sewing machine.
RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home
"I can't go visit my mom, because she's thankfully a cancer survivor which also means she's immune-compromised. She gave me a kit a while back and the kit had needles and some thread," said Wohlgemuth.
San Francisco residents, Kevin Hazlewood is a fashion designer with lots of fabric and now lots of time in his hands.
"Make it fun and make it out a fun fabric that you enjoy to wear. I would say if you don't have sewing skills there's a lot of YouTube videos and you can handsaw them," said Hazlewood.
RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines
15-year-old Aditya Indla had a more techy approach. Indla is using a 3D printer and raising money (GoFundMe) to purchase enough supplies to protect 1,000 health care workers with face shields.
"I started looking for designs and as a part of that, I came across Maker Nexus. They had a design that had been approved by Valley Medical Health Center and I wanted to start working with them," said Bellarmine College Preparatory Sophomore, Aditya Indla.
Brand Marinade owner, Jeremy Castro, pivoted his apparel business from a t-shirt making production to a t-mask production.
"We have basically repurposed our embroiling machines to be mask-making machines," Castro added, "We're basically getting two masks at the top of the t-shirt and 2-4 masks in the bottom half."
RELATED: LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Brand Marinade has produced 2,500 in house masks so far and is gearing up towards producing 500 masks a day. Some of the masks can be purchased online and others will be donated for those in need.
The CDC has tutorials on how to properly make your own mask.
Cloth face coverings should:
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Include multiple layers of fabric
- Allow for breathing without restriction
- Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19