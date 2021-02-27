Doctor says Johnson & Johnson vaccine could get Californians closer to immunity

In the war against COVID-19 there is hope after Johnson & Johnson's vaccine moved a step closer to getting authorized.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
"We really didn't have any concerns. There is not a big safety signal here," said Dr. Hayley Gans, Infectious disease specialist at Stanford Medicine and member of the FDA vaccine panel.
Dr. Gans is one of the doctors who gave the J&J vaccine the green light Friday. Data shows that the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85% effective at preventing severe illness. What will make it easier to distribute across the state is its basic storage requirement.
"There is not a storage issue and there is not the need for the dramatic cold degrees that the other vaccines need," said Dr. Gans.
VIDEO: Vaccines vs. Variants: How manufacturers are racing to get ahead of COVID-19
Another aspect that will impact distribution is the statewide system. By March 31, California is expected to switch over to a centralized vaccine appointment system by Blue Shield.
Dr. Michael Wasserman is part of the California vaccine advisory committee.
Luz Pena: "Do you project that more vaccination sites will open now that we have a third vaccine in the mix?"
Dr. Wasserman: "I would certainly expect that to be the case. I would expect there to be more people who are able to give the vaccine. Primary care physicians who know who their patients are who need to be vaccinated. Hopefully we will be able to give them the vaccine to their offices."
RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
With more vaccines available Dr. Gans says we have a better chance at beating the virus and reaching herd immunity.
"What we predict needed for herd immunity is somewhere about 60-70% of our population to show immunity. That includes obviously having been exposed to the virus itself. We have that population. Only about 13% I think of our population is actually vaccinated at this point. So we have some work to do, but this is now going to accelerate it. I think that we will really start to see our numbers turn around in the next two months," said Gans.
Luz Pena: "When the Johnson & Johnson vaccine came out, variants were already in our population. So, they were able to test that. How did that go?"
Dr. Gans: "Actually the data out of South Africa looks great. The data from some of the other variants in Brazil we're still not sure. In the South African study about 94% of the strain that they tested were those variants and it was still protected against severe disease."
VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is projected to receive the first J&J vaccine doses next week.
"We anticipate receiving 380,000 to 380,300 doses of the J&J vaccine next week and predictably over the next three weeks," said Gov. Newsom.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic