whale

Dead humpback whale washes ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beachgoers are being warned to stay away from a dead humpback whale that washed ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach.


On Tuesday, scientists with the Marine Mammal Center performed a partial necropsy on the female juvenile whale.

Center officials say it's unknown at this time what led to the whale's death but should have more information when the final necropsy report is finished.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscowhalebeachesanimals in perilwild animalsanimalsscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Severely entangled humpback whale rescued
Wayward whale spotted in SF Bay
Baby whale breaches dozens of times off SoCal coast - VIDEO
Penguins visit beluga whales in Shedd Aquarium field trip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News