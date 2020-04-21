Dead humpback whale washes ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach

Humpback whale washed up at #BakerBeach #SanFrancisco @GGBridge 🎥 Just missed @TMMC on scene pic.twitter.com/1JzrHrGgSt— Dean C. Smith (@DeanCSmith) April 21, 2020
On Tuesday, scientists with the Marine Mammal Center performed a partial necropsy on the female juvenile whale.
Center officials say it's unknown at this time what led to the whale's death but should have more information when the final necropsy report is finished.
