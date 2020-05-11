Passengers flying different airlines report lack of social distancing, packed flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple passengers flying different airlines have similar stories of "lack of social distancing" on board and "packed" flights."I was petrified. It was absolutely ridiculous that we were so close to one another," said Orlando resident, Kayla Preston.Preston landed at SFO on a Frontier Airlines flight where she says passengers were concerned about their safety during this pandemic."People were very upset asking why we don't have space. Why are we not having social distancing and seating on top of one another," said Preston.Frontier Airlines said to ABC7 News that Preston's flight was not packed and added in part, "the flight in question had a passenger load of 66 percent so the aircraft was around two-thirds occupied."As to the middle seats that were occupied, Frontier Airlines says they are blocking a number of middle seats on each flight to help with social distancing.A similar story was told by two San Francisco residents, Sam Kirchner and Elizabeth Berger. This time flying American Airlines."There were some empty seats in the middle but is not more than half," said Kirschner.The Bay Area couple was flying to Philadelphia on what they reported was a packed flight."Even if you have anybody who's in the middle seats I think that's overcapacity. If you have to be on this flight and you touch the person next to you and they take off their mask to eat they are breathing right next to you. The closer people are the more is concerning," said Kirschner.The couple avoided removing their masks and said one of the passengers in the middle seat was a pilot.American Airlines later confirmed to ABC7 News that there was a pilot in a middle seat from a different airline flying stand by.Elizabeth Berger says the middle seat between Kirschner and her was empty but multiple middle seats around them were occupied."We both had masks and wore those the whole time. I had a bandana but I switched to a more secure mask because I felt uneasy about the whole thing," said Berger.American Airlines said to ABC7 News that the flight was not "packed" and explained that 25% of their seats were not occupied and said in a statement:Both American Airlines and Frontier Airlines are requiring that all passengers and team members wear facial coverings during flights.