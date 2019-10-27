Kincade Fire Update: Evacuation warnings expanded to include Santa Rosa

On Saturday morning, 50,000 people were put on immediate evacuation orders. The cities of Windsor and Healdsburg have been evacuated.
According to CAL FIRE, the mandatory evacuation zone has expanded and now includes everything from Healdsburg to the Sonoma coastline. the areas impacted include residents in Dry Creek Valley including the upper portion of Westside Road and Mill Creek Road, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, all areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor. Also throughout the Russian River Valley and Bodega Bay.
Additional evacuation warning have also been added for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County Lines, west of Fulton, and Graton south of Hassel.
Evacuation warnings have been issued to Santa Rosa as well which includes all areas east of the western city limits, north of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road, and Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue to Montecito Boulevard and Calistoga Road, north to the city limits.
This brings the total number of people evacuated to more than 80,000.
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital is also being evacuated, hospital officials told ABC7 News around 7:45 p.m.
Cal Fire says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation.
About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activites until further notice.
The Sonoma County Sheriff says Hwy 101 South is the evacuation route.
The CHP in Santa Rosa is warning that evacuation traffic along 101 might result in parts of the highway closing. The CHP says they have a plan in place in the event of closures.
If you have general questions about the evacuation - call 211.
Sonoma County on Saturday issued a civil emergency message alerting people about the evacuation order...warning people that PG&E is expected to shutoff power in most of Sonoma county today...which may limit the department's ability to warn people.
Evacuation Centers for North Bay Residents
There are three evacuation centers for evacuees of the Kincade Fire.
Santa Rosa Veterans Hall
1351 Maple Street, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Veterans Hall
1094 Petaluma Boulevard South
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
North Bay Continues Rampage in Sonoma County
In the North Bay, the destructive Kincade Fire continues its rampage in Sonoma County. It has scorched 23,700 acres- more than double from Thursday night.
The fire is only 5-percent contained as crews race against mother nature- the winds are expected to pick up Saturday night.
So far, 21 homes have been destroyed and several communities have been warned that they need to be ready to evacuate and should be prepared to leave.
An evacuation warning has been issued for Cobb Mountain and some surrounding communities in Lake County. Those residents living in the Adams Springs, Hobergs, Cobb, Whispering Pines, Gifford Springs, Anderson Springs and those residents living on Ford Flat Road and Socrates Mine Road are impacted.
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate, including all of Geyserville. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road. There is no sign that the evacuation order will be lifted anytime soon.
Friday night, CAL FIRE issued new evacuation orders for areas in Sonoma County that include residents on Ida Clayton Reed, (which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Canipbel Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road and Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino and Lake County Line. including Lakeview Reed and extending South along the Lake and Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road.
Ferocious and unexpected, fast-moving flames threatened the lives of Pine Flat Rd. residents.
#KincadeFire 🔥| Latest from @CALFIRE_PIO:— Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) October 26, 2019
▪️Fire has spread to 23,700 acres
▪️5% contained
▪️All evacuation orders are still in place
▪️49 structures destroyed
▪️No reports of fatalities or injuries
More details:⬇️https://t.co/ii2AxBK5wZ@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/RMWFK493Xk
"It's hitting me because the fire is now blazing down our mountain and there is no way that our house is still there. It's impossible," said Geyserville resident, Ramona Hall.
Ramona Hall and her 10-year-old daughter Mariah are part of nearly 2,000 people ordered to evacuate. Eight years ago their home was burned by another wildfire.
"I'm just scared because this has happened before and I feel like all of our lives are in danger and I feel bad for all the people that have lost their homes," said Mariah Hall.
On her mind her horse that was rescued by CAL FIRE this morning and a tiny family member she was surprised to hear her mom was able to take.
"I don't know how much stuff she got but all I'm hoping is that most of my stuff is there. We got the hamster. Oh, thank God. Yeah, my hamster Gizmo I was just worried sick that he was going to die in the fire," said Mariah Hall.
CAL FIRE confirmed there are 77 structures that have been destroyed including 31 homes. CAL FIRE confirms 14 structures have also been damaged. Extreme fire behavior is expected with gusty winds picking up Saturday night into Sunday.
"CAL FIRE obviously looks at fires regionally so we have staffing patterns and additional staffing statewide at the moment. It's all hands on deck for an event of this size," said CAL FIRE Division Chief, Jonathan Cox.
There are 1,300 firefighters from across the state are battling the flames from the air and ground.
We asked CAL FIRE Division Chief Jonathan Cox to show us the most problematic area. Cox pointed to the low countryside where the terrain is steep.
"We literally have crews of 15 people cutting line with their hands, chainsaw, tools and actually scraping down to the dirt to place a physical line between the fire and the unburned fuel," said Cox.
There are a total of 50 officers patrolling Geyserville to prevent looting. No reports of fatalities or injuries at this time.
