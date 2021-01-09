Find local resources to help with complicated issues

MENTAL HEALTH

SUPPORT AND DONATE TO YOUR LOCAL NONPROFITS

EDUCATE YOURSELF AND THOSE AROUND YOU:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area, national and global news events have created a seemingly endless and grim news cycle. From the COVID-19 pandemic and a tense political year, to local wildfires, recovery efforts and worldwide racial unrest, our daily lives have changed exponentially from a year ago.We want to help you identify ways that you can take action in your own communities.Here are some useful tips and links where you can get involved, find help, take action.Tips from Good Morning America:1. Don't tune out, set limits on how much news you consume2. Get involved3. Get moving4. Remember SELF: Serenity, Exercise, Love and Food5. Read good newsOnline national resource for racial justice around the world. Leads campaigns that build real power for Black communities. We challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.An enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians