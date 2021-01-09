Find local resources to help with complicated issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area, national and global news events have created a seemingly endless and grim news cycle. From the COVID-19 pandemic and a tense political year, to local wildfires, recovery efforts and worldwide racial unrest, our daily lives have changed exponentially from a year ago.
We want to help you identify ways that you can take action in your own communities.
Here are some useful tips and links where you can get involved, find help, take action.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tips from Good Morning America:
Amid COVID-19, politics and the US Capitol breach, how to cope with the stress of the news
1. Don't tune out, set limits on how much news you consume
2. Get involved
3. Get moving
4. Remember SELF: Serenity, Exercise, Love and Food
5. Read good news
How to manage anxiety and talk to children amid Capitol breach
Mental Health Resources:
Mental Health America Warmlines
The Family and Youth Institute - Toolkit
The Four Bodies: A Holistic Toolkit for Coping with Racial Trauma
Therapy for Black Girls
Latinx Therapy
Find a therapist: Therapy Den
Additional Mental Health Resources:
Take Action Mental Health
SUPPORT AND DONATE TO YOUR LOCAL NONPROFITS
Color of Change
Online national resource for racial justice around the world. Leads campaigns that build real power for Black communities. We challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.
ACLU of Northern California
An enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians
EDUCATE YOURSELF AND THOSE AROUND YOU:
Links:
List of Resources for Talking about Race, Racism, and Racialized Violence with Kids
Anti-Racism Reading Resources
Books:
"The New Jim Crow" By Michelle Alexander
"A People's History of the United States" By Howard Zinn
"White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide" Carol Anderson
"How to Be an Antiracist" Ibram X. Kendi
Films/Documentaries:
"The Untold History of the United States" By Oliver Stone
"13th" Netflix Original
TO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL REPRESENTATIVE GO HERE.
Find local resources to help with complicated issues
TAKE ACTION
