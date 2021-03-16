Californians struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments as eligibility explodes

"I don't know what to do," said Bay Area native Heather Kelly. "I can't find anything."
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Kelly is diagnosed with Lymphoma. Her son Jack is autistic and recently underwent brain surgery. Despite qualifying as high risk, she can't find an appointment in Contra Costa County or the greater Bay Area.
"He has comorbidities, I'm worried about him," Kelly said.
Kaiyomarz Mohta is in a similar situation in Alameda County.
"It says I'm eligible," he said. "But, that's it."
Mohta made twelve attempts since Friday to secure an appointment.
"I can't find anything even within a 50-mile radius," Mohta said.
ABC7 checked appointment availability in every Bay Area county starting Monday at 6 a.m. Most locations that pop up are pharmacies. Our team received the same notice every time that indicated no availability and suggested people check back later. The only location we could briefly make an appointment was in Fairfield.
VIDEO: Here's why California may not expand vaccine eligibility for another month
"It shouldn't be difficult for them," said Mike Wasserman.
Wasserman sits on California's Vaccine Advisory Committee. He argues opening up the high-risk phase all at once isn't the most effective strategy.
"We might put more impediments in the way for people who are at the most risk from getting vaccinated," he said. "We need to be careful."
The state warned a majority of appointments wouldn't be immediately available due to supply constraints. For example, the Moscone Center has the capacity to administer up to 15,000 shots per day, but San Francisco as a whole is only averaging 5,000 shots per day.
"I hope that changes quickly," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney. "They've really been opening up appointments on a daily basis in many cases, so I hope that at Moscone we do see more appointments available tonight and tomorrow morning."
RELATED: New test can tell if you've had coronavirus in the past
Meantime, it's the luck of the draw for the millions eligible like Kelly.
"I just keep refreshing the page," she said hoping for a cancellation.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health only controls 30 percent of the vaccine that comes into the city. The remaining 70 percent is allocated from the state and federal government to healthcare providers like Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health.
"It's become clear that by early summer we will have enough vaccine for the vast majority of people. That will result in more flexibility," Wasserman said. "I think we need some patience right now."
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
