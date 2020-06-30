'I can't do this much longer': Hair salons, indoor dining reopens in Marin County, other struggling businesses told to wait

Officials have given the green light to barber shops, hair salons and indoor dining but other businesses, which thought they could unlock their doors Monday, are being told not so fast, due to a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Roger Carpenter is happy to be back in the chair, finally getting a haircut at Caladonia Street Barbers in Sausalito. The shop's been here 100 years, and finally got the green light to reopen.
"It gets the economy going, back in the chairs and taking care of clients," said barber Carlos Garcia.
Roberto Sbaraglia can now serve customers inside his restaurant Roma Antica in Larkspur, with lots of safety protocols.
"Six feet for each table and sanitizing everywhere," Sbaraglia said.
Muir Woods is back open to the public. Reservations are needed for parking but masks are not required.
But Marin County is saying no to hotels, short-term rentals, nail salons, tattoo parlors and gyms, after informing these businesses last week they could reopen.
Here's why:
"Here in Marin County, we've witnessed a spike in COVID-19, we clocked our highest number of cases in the pandemic last Thursday at 54," said Marin County Spokesperson Laine Hendricks.
Gary Champagne owns a small, private personal training gym with no employees. He's frustrated he can't reopen his business.
"I can't do this much longer, my wife is pregnant with our second child and unemployment won't cut it, it's scary," Champagne said.
Exactly when these businesses can reopen depends on how many new cases of COVID-19 they see. A report by the California Department of Health projects a rise in new cases this summer in Marin County.
Local officials hope that is not the case, they urge everyone to do their part and take precautions to help flatten the curve.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
