millennium tower

Repairs halted at SF's Millennium Tower after report deems construction the likely cause of sinking

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials told Millennium Tower management on Friday to not resume construction repairs until the city reviews an updated construction approach.

Last month, work was paused after the skyscraper sunk another inch.

The city's request comes after a report found that the building's sinking is likely being caused by the construction.

VIDEO: Powerful winds blamed for shattering Millennium Tower window in San Francisco
The homeowner's association tells ABC7 News that the homeowner on the 41st floor left the window open, and they think that combined with gale-force winds caused the window to fail.



A spokesman for the tower's management team confirmed that construction will remain paused until specific modification options are finalized.

As of February 2020, the building had sunk 17 inches since first opening in 2009.

RELATED: Could a building collapse like Florida happen in SF? UC Berkeley professor weighs in

Residents of the tower, located at Mission and Fremont in San Francisco, were first informed that the main tower was sinking in May of 2016.

Building representatives said last month that while there has been sinking and tilting, there has been no material harm to the building and it remains fully safe.

