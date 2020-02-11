millennium tower

Powerful winds blamed for shattering Millennium Tower window in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Strong winds whipping across the Bay Area area blamed for a window shattering at San Francisco's Millennium Tower on Sunday morning.

RELATED: Epic winds topple trees, shatter windows, cause power outages, closures in Bay Area

The homeowner's association tells ABC7 News that the homeowner on the 41st floor left the window open, and they think that combined with gale-force winds caused the window to fail.

The fire department responded and reported shattered glass fell onto the street below.

RELATED: $100 million fix proposed for leaning, sinking San Francisco Millennium Tower

Police shut down the intersection of Mission and Fremont street, which has since reopened.

Crews were able to fix the window on Sunday afternoon.

The HOA says a building inspector surveyed the damage and cleared the building.



This is just the latest issue involving Millennium.

The 58-story skyscraper has sunk 17 inches and tilted two inches since it opened in 2009. Then, a window on the 36th floor cracked in 2018.

RELATED: Settlement tentatively reached in lawsuit involving SF Millennium Tower homeowners

Last year, a lawyer for a group of homeowners says a tentative agreement was reached to stabilize the building and compensate residents for the tower's defect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosafetymillennium tower
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILLENNIUM TOWER
Settlement tentatively reached in SF Millennium Tower homeowner lawsuits
WATCH IN 60: Trump's Bay Area visit, stolen engagement ring, Millennium Tower settlement, flood control
$100 million fix proposed for leaning, sinking SF Millennium Tower
Previously undisclosed crack in Millennium Tower prompting safety concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News