Powerful winds blamed for shattering Millennium Tower window in San Francisco

AVOID AREA OF MISSION AND FREMONT WINDOW BROKEN ON 41 ST FLOOR WITH GLASS DEBRES FALLING NO INJURIES REPORTED pic.twitter.com/TvMt3yVWJ3 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2020

#Developing @SFPD says window has blown out of Millennium Tower on 41st floor. @SFFDPIO reports no one hurt from falling glass below. Streets around tower remain closed. Winds are EXTREMELY gusty. https://t.co/BX2jceybQM pic.twitter.com/dPZ6KiyoKZ — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Strong winds whipping across the Bay Area area blamed for a window shattering at San Francisco's Millennium Tower on Sunday morning.The homeowner's association tells ABC7 News that the homeowner on the 41st floor left the window open, and they think that combined with gale-force winds caused the window to fail.The fire department responded and reported shattered glass fell onto the street below.Police shut down the intersection of Mission and Fremont street, which has since reopened.Crews were able to fix the window on Sunday afternoon.The HOA says a building inspector surveyed the damage and cleared the building.This is just the latest issue involving Millennium.The 58-story skyscraper has sunk 17 inches and tilted two inches since it opened in 2009. Then, a window on the 36th floor cracked in 2018.Last year, a lawyer for a group of homeowners says a tentative agreement was reached to stabilize the building and compensate residents for the tower's defect.