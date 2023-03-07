Bay Area students stage walkout to protest violence following fatal stabbing

Montgomery High School students in Santa Rosa walked out of classes demanding more safety after fellow students were stabbed, and one of them died.

It was also the first day Montgomery High School students in Santa Rosa returned to campus following the incident.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Students of Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa walked out of classes on Monday -- demanding more safety after two fellow students were stabbed, and one of them died.

It was also the first day students returned to campus following the incident.

There was anger as students tried to process how two fellow classmates could have been stabbed at Montgomery High School.

During Monday's assembly on campus, students said the 15-year-old suspect had been involved in other fights before at the school. Students were joined by some parents.

"It took a death to finally realize that our school is suffering and we are screaming for help. We need their help." one student as she held a megaphone.

VIDEO: Heartbroken family mourns loss of 16-year-old stabbed to death at a Santa Rosa high school

Last Wednesday, witnesses told police Jayden Pienta and another student went inside an art classroom to confront the 15 year old.

On Monday, several students accused the suspect of slashing the tires of Pienta's car before the altercation. Pienta was stabbed three times and died. The second student was taken to the hospital.

School officials were not available to respond to those claims.

"Jayden did not deserve to die, and the school. I blame the whole administration, I don't care where you guys are, I blame all of you," said another student said on a speaker.

VIDEO: Santa Rosa school stabbing: Victims' families say administration 'failed' students in campus safety

Students wanted to draw attention to the rising concerns for their safety.

"Pretty much that they aren't safe because so many things happens and it's so unpredictable that you never know," said Ashley Banuelos, a student at Montgomery High.

"I just want to protect my daughter and my kids make sure that they have a safe life because no kid should be dying before their parents," said T.J. Banuelos, Ashley's father.

Jayden Pienta's mom and step-father were at Monday's walk-out wearing a sweatshirt with a picture of their son.

MORE: Santa Rosa students stage walkout demanding safer school conditions following fatal stabbing

Santa Rose Police were present, but asked to stay off campus.

The 15 year-old suspect was in court on Monday. He was charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of bringing a knife onto school grounds.

Both are felony charges. He will not be charged as an adult.

A Senate Bill passed in 2018 does not allow anyone 15 or younger to be charged in California as an adult, regardless of the offense.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live