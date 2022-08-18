Officials warning residents about Mountain lion sighting in North Bay early Thursday morning

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Rohnert Park public safety officials are warning residents about a mountain lion seen early Thursday morning.

The dispatch center received called regarding the mountain lion at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane located in the area of Sunrise Park.

Officials say it was possibly making its way back to the hills.

Officers checked the creek and park areas and were unable to locate the mountain lion.

Rohnert Park public safety officials are asking residents to use caution and stay aware of your surroundings when out walking, especially with pets and children.

