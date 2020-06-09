'Frustrated and suffering': Nail salon owners file second lawsuit against California to reopen

They had some hope last week, but it has not materialized for people like Pamela Golightly, who spent this day cleaning and sanitizing her nail salon, once again, even though she cannot see customers.
"It put a target on our back," she said in reference to a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom last month, when he blamed California's first case of COVID-19 on a nail salon.
"I think it was absolutely careless for him to say such a thing without proof," said Golightly.
RELATED: Coronavirus: First case of COVID-19 community spread in California tracked to nail salon, Newsom reveals in press conference
Last week, finally, the Governor's office met with industry representatives who say those staff members walked back the statement.
"It was understood from the call that the first case of COVID-19 did not come from a nail salon," said Tan Nguyen, the president of Advance Beauty College.
In response, on Monday the industry announced a second lawsuit against the state, designed to get people back to work. Fred Jones, attorney for the Professional Beauty Federation of California, filed the first. "We think they singled out a single part of our industry in defamatory terms," he said.
"We are very angry, frustrated and suffering, and need our nail salons to be open," added Nguyen.
RELATED: Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
But, they are not open yet, with no promise of a date. And salon workers are frustrated because they can only guess at what operating guidelines will be.
"I have shields up for manicure and pedicure," said Pamela as she showed us around her salon. She has masks, a sanitizer, a thermometer, but no love right now for California's governor.
"For him to say that and pinpoint our business in the way he did is absolutely deplorable," she said.
Plain talking from a frustrated industry.
RELATED: When can California nail salons reopen? Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions