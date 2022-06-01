Napa Co. fire now 15 percent contained, remains at 570 acres; evacuation orders lifted: CAL Fire

Authorities said overnight residents are able to return home.
At 6:40a.m. Wednesday, CAL FIRE tweeted containment has grown to 15 percent and remains at 570 acres.
#OldFire Napa County UPDATE: Firefighters worked hard overnight and made significant progress. Acres remain 570 and containment increased to 15%. #CALFIRELNU will have a full 24 hour shift staffed with many resources for today's fire fight. Most of Soda Canyon Rd remains closed.— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 1, 2022
The "Old Fire" was first reported at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road at 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighter says "The Atlas Fire" burned in the same area in 2017.
Officials say crews continued to work through the night to contain and control it.
At the base of the #OldFire in Napa County right now. This is the scene on the ground as firefighters continue to battle the blaze @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/PuscnCRSBl— Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) June 1, 2022
"Topography's not in our favor since we're dealing with sloped areas, and it's been a challenge to get to some of these remote areas," said CAL FIRE spokesperson, Erick Hernandez.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Jacob Schwarz lives in the area and believes he saw the fire begin. He tells ABC7 News he was sitting outside as the wind began to pick up.
The #OldFire is still burning in Napa County. @CALFIRELNU says they’ll work throughout the night to contain the blaze. See you live at 11 on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/oPZJRgTZXW— Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) June 1, 2022
"We heard a pop and then a spark just fly out of it looks like a telephone box or a power box," Schwarz said.
Schwarz says a few moments later, he noticed flames spreading from that location.
But this isn't the first fire to burn in this area. Both firefighters and residents alike say it's in the same spot as the Atlas Fire back in 2017. That fire, which was a part of the Northern California firestorm, burned tens of thousands of acres and lasted for weeks.
An experience, says nearby resident Tom Bird, that prompted him and his neighbors to take extra steps to help reduce the threat of future wildfires.
"Everyone that I know around here, since the '17 fire, has been working pretty hard to clean up vegetation, clean up brush, but some events you just can't predict," Bird said.
But even as this fire continues to burn just feet from Bird's house, he says he's not worried. Instead, placing his trust, in the people fighting it head on.
"We know the hard working men and women at CAL FIRE will keep these fires under control," he said.
Evacuations were ordered Tuesday to all of Soda Canyon Road, CAL FIRE said. Silverado Trail was closed to the public.
An evacuation center was been set up at Crosswalk Community Church in Napa, at 2590 First Street.
Napa County officials say evacuees in need of food, water, or charging stations are welcome to utilize the Napa County evacuation center. Accommodations for overnight shelter may be announced if needed.
Napa Community Animal Response Team has activated their hotline for requesting services. You can call (707) 732-1555 for request with animal services. A livestock shelter has been set up at 1132 El Centro Avenue at the Valley Brook Equestrian Center.
There are currently no threats to the city of Napa, according to fire officials. They are asking the public to avoid the area.
