Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom announces reprieve on sales tax for small businesses

As part of the state's actions, California will be granting a one-year sales tax reprieve to small businesses.
Newsom said small businesses can take out $50,000 loan and not have to pay the sales tax.
RELATED: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic
In addition to the sales tax reprieve, the governor announced the Paycheck Protection Program -- which will reimburse businesses up to $10 million as long as businesses commit to paying employees.
Applications can be submitted here, beginning Friday, the governor said.
The governor also announced a new website, in partnership with Central Valley-based company Bitwise, Salesforce and Linkedin, to connect California workers with available jobs.
Onwardca.org will match job seekers with employers during the pandemic.
Newsom said as of Thursday there are 70,000 available jobs on the website.
The jobs are primarily in the agriculture, logistics, transportation and grocery industries.
The goal is to get Californians off of unemployment insurance or avoid residents needing the assistance in the first place, Newsom said.
This comes as 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment insurance.
During Thursday's briefing, Newsom also provided updated numbers on those infected with coronavirus in California.
A total 1,922 Californians are hospitalized with coronavirus with 816 of those patients in the ICU.
Newsom said that is a 5.4 percent increase in ICU patients since Wednesday.
Despite the increase, the governor said the state is "well within our capacity to serve and meet this moment."
In terms of protective gear, Newsom said there's still more that needs to be done in California.
"We recognize we have to do more as a state," the governor said.
Newsom closed the briefing by acknowledging California's law enforcement and Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer, who died of the coronavirus this week.
Newsom expressed empathy, acknowledging the detective's death, saying she was "44-years young."
He went on to thank law enforcement for continuing to put on the badge every morning amid the outbreak.
The governor began holding daily press briefings Monday on the virus and California's response.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19