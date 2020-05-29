WATCH LIVE: Newsom shares emotional story of explaining George Floyd's death to his children

RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
He opened his remarks by addressing the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody in Minnesota this week, sparking national outcry and protests. (See more here.)
Newsom said he was struggling to explain the tragedy to his children, who saw the viral video of Floyd's death on social media.
"My kids grabbed me before I got out of the car coming home," he said. "They were in their pajamas, my 10-year-old with my wife's cellphone in hand. Somehow she had gotten on TikTok, and she was teared up. She wanted to talk to me about this incident ... and my daughter wanted to make sure I saw it.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
He went on to say, "And she was trying to reflect, 10 years old, on what it meant. And here she was tearing up because she knew it was wrong. My son, 8 years old, said, 'It's not just wrong, dad. It's worse than wrong. Because bad people are supposed to be bad, but good people are supposed to be good.'"
Choking back tears, Newsom said while he was struggling to make sense of Floyd's death, and help his children make sense of the violence they saw at the hands of a police officer, it was not lost on him the "privilege of that conversation."
Newsom also acknowledged racism's impact on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He noted that while black Californians make up about 5% of known COVID-19 cases, they represent just over 10% of deaths - a disproportionately high number.
"It's an incredibly important point about the structural challenges that we have as a state ... to address the issues that we brought into this crisis," he said.
RELATED: Mayor Breed reveals how, when San Francisco will reopen restaurants, stores and more in June
The last time Newsom held a press briefing was Tuesday, when he announced the state was moving into Phase 3 of reopening. In most parts of the state, hair salons, barbershops, in-store retail shopping and dine-in restaurants can reopen with modifications.
Newsom said new rules for the reopening summer camps and childcare facilities would be coming soon. The governor also said sporting events, without live audiences, would be able to resume as early as the first week of June. However, the state hasn't yet offered guidance or exact timing.
In an appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday, Newsom said his "worst fear" is that the public will forget the reality of the coronavirus outbreak.
"My biggest fear is amnesia," the governor said. "My biggest fear is that we forget the reality of the last 8, 9, 10 weeks in the state and in this nation ... and put ourselves at real risk of not just a second wave but recognizing that we're not even out of the first wave of this pandemic."
RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
Newsom also responded to President Donald Trump's criticism of the state's plan to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters ahead of the November election.
"We believe that we should not substitute people's public health and safety as it relates to their right to exercise their constitutional right to exercise a vote," Newsom said. "We believe you can do that in a thoughtful, safe manner by providing more opportunity through vote by mail."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions