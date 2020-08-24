WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds press conference on California wildfires, COVID-19 pandemic

We'll be streaming the press conference live at 12 p.m. here, on Facebook and YouTube.
The three major fires burning in Northern California - the LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires - have burned nearly 800,000 acres in the greater Bay Area.
RELATED: What we know about LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires in Santa Cruz, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo counties and beyond
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the hundreds of fires burning in California, which opened the door for federal aid. Over the weekend, the federal government also declared the California fires a federal disaster, which should help secure even more resources.
On the COVID-19 front, California appears to be making continued progress. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July.
California has seen more than 660,000 coronavirus cases to date.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- MAPS: Where CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health