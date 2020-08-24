WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds press conference on California wildfires, COVID-19 pandemic

The 3 major lightning complex fires in Northern California are nearly at 800,000 acres
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Monday to give an update on California's dual crises: the massive wildfire complexes and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The three major fires burning in Northern California - the LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires - have burned nearly 800,000 acres in the greater Bay Area.

Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the hundreds of fires burning in California, which opened the door for federal aid. Over the weekend, the federal government also declared the California fires a federal disaster, which should help secure even more resources.

On the COVID-19 front, California appears to be making continued progress. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July.

California has seen more than 660,000 coronavirus cases to date.

Report a correction or typo
