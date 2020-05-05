WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening businesses

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to update the public on the novel coronavirus in California and how the state is progressing toward a new normal.

Newsom will be visiting with a small business owner in Sacramento Tuesday before holding his daily press conference. They will discuss how businesses can reopen safely, according to the governor's press office.

The governor announced Monday that the next stage of reopening California's economy will begin Friday. As we get closer day-by-day to that next stage, anticipation is building. The safety and hygiene protocols that businesses need to follow in order to reopen won't be released until Thursday.

Some businesses included in the state's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8, including bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production. Those businesses will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup.

At this time, office buildings, dine-in restaurants and shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen.

Newsom emphasized that local officials still have the authority to accelerate or slow down reopening at the county level.

"We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."

"If they choose not to come into compliance with the state guidelines, they have that right," the governor said.

As of Tuesday morning, the state was reporting 54,937 known cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 fatalities.

In addition to his noon briefing, Gov. Newsom will also be hosting a virtual roundtable discussion with manufacturing workers and business owners to talk about the second stage of reopening at 2:15 p.m.

