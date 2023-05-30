Suspect in Cash App founder Bob Lee's death has a new attorney

Nima Momeni, the man accused in the stabbing death of Cash App executive Bob Lee, has a new attorney.

Nima Momeni's attorney, Paula Canny, filed a motion to withdraw herself from the case, citing a conflict of interest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused in the stabbing death of Cash App executive Bob Lee has a new attorney.

Nima Momeni appeared in court Tuesday morning for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing.

His attorney, Paula Canny, filed a motion to withdraw herself from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

She didn't say what that conflict is.

"Sh*t happens in representing people. It's just like that. You know, energetically, I have my way, clients have their way."

Momeni's new attorney, out of Florida, tells ABC7 News his client wasn't happy with the previous representation.

Momeni is due back in court on June 13.

He is accused of stabbing and killing Bob Lee in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco on April 4.

