Puppy stolen from garage of ER nurse's home in Concord

Police are asking for your help in finding a stolen puppy named "Max" taken from his Concord home over the weekend.
Max is 11-weeks-old. Police say he was stolen on Saturday from the garage of his owner's house on Montgomery Avenue.
RELATED: Dog stolen outside San Francisco store found 4 months later at Los Angeles shelter
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Max belongs to an ER nurse helping to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Police are hoping someone will recognize this dognapper and give them a call.
