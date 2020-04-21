Puppy stolen from garage of ER nurse's home in Concord

Surveillance photo of Max and suspect in dognapping on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Concord, California. (Concord Police)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a puppy stolen from the garage of an ER nurse in Concord.

Police are asking for your help in finding a stolen puppy named "Max" taken from his Concord home over the weekend.

Max is 11-weeks-old. Police say he was stolen on Saturday from the garage of his owner's house on Montgomery Avenue.

RELATED: Dog stolen outside San Francisco store found 4 months later at Los Angeles shelter

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Max belongs to an ER nurse helping to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Police are hoping someone will recognize this dognapper and give them a call.

