Coronavirus

'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In times like this, we want to come together with our communities and the people we love. For many, that means religious gatherings, but going to mass, temple or Sunday school are now all off-limits.

We're bringing together community leaders from across the Bay Area to share their sermons with you. ABC7 Presents: "Finding Faith, Better Together."

Watch ABC7's one-hour special "Finding Faith, Better Together" above

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitysan franciscocoronavirus californiacatholic churchcoronaviruschurch
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News