Smoke impacts outdoor dining for East Bay restaurants already struggling during COVID-19

Enzo Rosano owns Locanda Positano in Lafayette. He said they almost had 100 customers Thursday evening but 80 canceled.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco, other parts of CA
"It's tough because you know you cannot sit inside, you cannot sit outside. At least thank God we have a lot of response from people that to-go, and you know that really helps you know," Rosano said.
Rosano said this is a family restaurant and they have a lot of support.
"People from the peninsula, San Carlos, San Mateo- a lot of wonderful friends come here," Rosano said.
He's the youngest of nine kids from Naples, Italy. He said he's worked from having nothing to expanding his restaurant to Pleasanton.
VIDEO: Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage
"We will be fine, we just got to work through this hard time - things will come back," Rosano said.
Lafayette resident Rachel Blatt said the smoke is hard for her kids now homeschooling. "I have a seven year-old and an eleven year-old and they can't go outside. So they're in school all day- in theory- on the computer doing Zoom and then they want to do something and run around and burn off that energy and they can't," Blatt said.
Around the corner, David Roberson owns Bonehead's Texas BBQ where he said there is a big difference on his patio.
"We would generally have between 15-30 rotating through- throughout the night but tonight is a totally different story," Roberson said.
RELATED: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation
Roberson said they used to cater everyday, now they get a catering call once a week.
"Our catering business is dried up- gone- of course, and then with these fires with these fires starting, it's just been horrendous," Roberson said.
"There's just not enough that we can miss anything- really. We're already missing a lot. And then to have another hit like this is just tremendous," Roberson said.
Roberson said they'll get through it. He appreciates all the support from the community and has no plans on closing.
"Absolutely not, we will not shut down. We haven't shut down nor anticipate it. My employees were not laid off. Every one of them were working. I've had a number that are about to go back to college and I just hired five new people this week ," Roberson said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health