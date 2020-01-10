perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Shadow!

Shadow is a pug mix who is waiting to find his perfect home on Jan. 10, 2020. (PHS & SPCA)

Meet Shadow at the Peninsula Humane Society SPCA! He's an 11-year-old neutered male pug mix. He's a mellow and independent gentleman looking for a quiet household where he can relax with his people.

Shadow is a proud graduate of the TAILS program, a partnership between PHS/SPCA and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"TAILS" stands for Transitioning Animals Into Loving Situations and the program pairs shelter dogs with minimum-security inmates to give the dogs round-the-clock care and gives the inmates an avenue for developing skills and making their time more meaningful. This cute lap dog is waiting to meet you.

Ask for Shadow, ID# A836089.

