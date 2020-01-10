Meet Perfect Pet Shadow!

Meet Shadow at the Peninsula Humane Society SPCA! He's an 11-year-old neutered male pug mix. He's a mellow and independent gentleman looking for a quiet household where he can relax with his people.Shadow is a proud graduate of the TAILS program, a partnership between PHS/SPCA and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office."TAILS" stands for Transitioning Animals Into Loving Situations and the program pairs shelter dogs with minimum-security inmates to give the dogs round-the-clock care and gives the inmates an avenue for developing skills and making their time more meaningful. This cute lap dog is waiting to meet you.Ask for Shadow, ID# A836089.1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35488323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-213310342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377