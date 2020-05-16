We're taking you inside a Northern California restaurant that's reopened for dine-in customers

That means restaurants are opening back up with modifications and under strict guidelines.
We took a live tour inside Campelli's Pizza in Placer County - one of the counties approved to let customers dine-in. It gives us a look at what life could be like for the Bay Area.
INTERACTIVE: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?
Co-owner Ashley Campbell talked with ABC7's Kristen Sze about their process to reopen. Campbell said they received the guidelines Wednesday morning and used the day to get ready. They reopened Thursday.
"It was fantastic, kind of emotional," Campbell said. "People coming out are just so excited to have a little taste of normalcy."
Campbell talked about the specific restrictions in Placer County. When it comes to masks, it's encouraged for customers but not required. Staff has to have a mask if they are within six feet of a customer. Campbell said the kitchen crew does not wear masks.
Campbell said they received self-check guidelines for the staff to make sure they are healthy and able to return to work. Staff does not have to check customers for symptoms.
RELATED: Cities across Bay Area push for outdoor dining, post-pandemic
During the tour of her restaurant, Campbell says they ask only one family at a time stand at the register and everyone else waits outside for their turn to enter. They have large tables that used to seat two or three families, but now they can only have one family at each table. They had to remove a table to create more social distancing.
The arcade is closed. Campbell says they've blocked off certain tables to create more social distancing. As far as Placer County guidelines, you need either six feet or partitions.
County guidelines vary slightly, but this gives us a glimpse at what Bay Area life could be like.
